CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

India’s Yash Raj Films Launches Saathi Card to Support Film Industry Workers (EXCLUSIVE)

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Adah6_0bsisGeM00

Aditya Chopra , chair and MD of leading Indian studio Yash Raj Films (YRF), has launched the Saathi Card to provide health insurance, school fee allowance and food rations among other benefits to the industry’s daily wage earners and their families.

The card is launched under the aegis of The Yash Chopra Foundation, named after the late Yash Chopra, one of Bollywood’s all-time great filmmakers.

Anyone who is a registered member of the Hindi Film Federation in Mumbai, is 35 years of age or above and has at least one direct dependent, is eligible to apply for the Saathi Card here . Card holders will be able to use it for healthcare including health insurance up to INR200,000 ($2,700), free annual check-ups and discount on medicine bills and treatment services. Registered individuals can also use the card to support their children’s education as YRF is providing an allowance for school fees, stationery and uniforms. They can also use the card to purchase food ration supplies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on the Indian entertainment industry, especially those who rely on daily wages from production. Yash Raj Films recently revealed the “Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative” to provide minimum basic support to thousands of the of pandemic-affected daily wage earners and initiated a direct benefit transfer of INR5000 ($70) to the women and senior citizens of the industry, and also distributed food ration kits to families of four. The studio had transferred funds to film industry workers during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020.

Earlier, Chopra had also launched a vaccination drive for thousands of workers of the Hindi film fraternity which helped shoots restart in Mumbai.

Akshaye Widhani, senior vice president of YRF, said: “At Yash Raj Films we believe not just about reactively donating but it is rather a more strategic thought process and plan of action to create sustainable impact in the lives of our beneficiaries. The Saathi Card is our way of being there as a friend and support system to those who form the backbone of our industry. In times to come, we will expand the scope of this support to enhance the quality of life for those part of our community.”

YRF’s upcoming films include “Shamshera,” starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, “Prithviraj,” starring Akshay Kumar , and “Jayeshbhai Jordaar” with Ranveer Singh .

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Historical Series to Tell Story of Abducted Icelanders Sold into Slavery (EXCLUSIVE)

Icelandic film production company Sagafilm and Sweden’s LittleBig Productions are developing a historical series about 17th-century Icelanders abducted by Barbary corsairs and sold into slavery in North Africa. Tentatively titled “Salé” — a city on the North African coast that was also a haven for pirates — the series is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ranveer Singh
Person
Sanjay Dutt
Person
Ranbir Kapoor
Person
Yash Chopra
Person
Akshay Kumar
Person
Aditya Chopra
Variety

India’s T-Series, Reliance Entertainment Team for $136 Million Film Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian studios T-Series and Reliance Entertainment have partnered for a slate of more than 10 films with a total investment of INR10 billion ($136.2 million). The films will be across across genres and will be a mix of big budget tentpoles as well as mid and small budget films. They are in various stages of development and include Hindi-language remakes of Tamil-language blockbuster drama and action thrillers, a historic biopic, an espionage thriller, a courtroom drama, a satire, a romantic drama and a film based on true events. The slate will be produced over the next two to three years, with the first theatrical worldwide release set for 2022.
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix Taps Vishal Bhardwaj and Tabu for Indian Espionage Film ‘Khufiya’

Noted producer and director Vishal Bhardwaj is directing Indian star Tabu in spy thriller film “Khufiya” for multinational streaming firm Netflix. Inspired by true events and based on the espionage novel “Escape to Nowhere” by Amar Bhushan, the film’s story follows Krishna Mehra, an operative at Indian spy agency Research and Analysis Wing, better known as R&AW. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India’s defense secrets, while all along grappling with her dual identity as a spy and a lover. With production through Vishal Bhardwaj Films, “Khufiya” also stars Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi in pivotal roles....
MOVIES
Variety

Stacey Snider Talks Sister Launch and Finding the Industry’s New Normal: ‘I’m Not a Snob About What a Movie Is’

Stacey Snider has run major movie studios and a very well-heeled independent production company over her long career in Hollywood. Now for the first time, she’s working for herself as a partner with Elisabeth Murdoch and producer Jane Featherstone in Sister. The executive, who has steered Universal Pictures, DreamWorks and 20th Century Fox is now attempting to build a new kind of production entity that is guided by the mantra “curate excellence.” On the latest episode of Variety podcast “Strictly Business,” Snider details the steps that led her to team with Murdoch and Featherstone, and she outlines the company’s focus on...
MOVIES
Vice

Her Daughter Was Kidnapped By Traffickers. So She Trafficked Herself.

When Asiya and her teenage daughter Marium were trying to re-enter Bangladesh from India in June, they were immediately detained. As Indian border officials questioned the 34-year-old and her 16-year-old daughter, the pair’s story stunned them, and then later, everyone in Bangladesh. Asiya willingly trafficked herself into India so that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Industry#Entertainment Industry#Md#Indian#The Saathi Card#The Hindi Film Federation#Yrf
kldjfb.xyz

An Indigenous TikTok user in the Amazon posted a video of herself eating beetle larva. Now she has 6 million followers.

TATUYO INDIGENOUS COMMUNITY, Brazil - In the middle of the Amazon forest, along the banks of the Rio Negro, a young woman in face paint was bored. The coronavirus pandemic had cut off the flow of visitors, further isolating this Indigenous village, accessible only by boat. So Cunhaporanga Tatuyo, 22, was passing her days, phone in hand, trying to learn the ways of TikTok.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Variety

Aamu Film Company to Follow Cannes Grand Prix Winner ‘Compartment No. 6’ With Tia Kouvo’s ‘Family Time’

Fresh off Juho Kuosmanen’s win at Cannes – where his “Compartment No. 6” was awarded the Grand Prix in July, sharing the prize with Asghar Farhadi’s “A Hero” – Finland’s Aamu Film Company will focus its attention on Tia Kouvo’s “Family Time,” scheduled to shoot in February and March 2022. Produced by Jussi Rantamäki and Emilia Haukka, the film, primarily set at Christmas, will show a family of eight struggling to communicate and echoing Tolstoy’s statement that while all happy families are alike, every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way. “I have been working with the same directors for years,...
MOVIES
Variety

Newen Acquires ‘Paradiso,’ ‘Balaton Brigade’ German Producer Flare Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Newen Group, the TF1-owned French production and distribution outfit, has acquired a 51% stake in the German production company Flare Film, whose slate includes the upcoming Sky Original show “Paradiso” and Ildikó Enyedi’s “Balaton Brigade.” Launched in 2008 by Martin Heisler, the Berlin-based company has been focusing on director-driven documentaries and films that have been showcased on the international festival circuit. The banner’s recent film credits include Simón Mesa Soto’s “Amparo,” which world premiered in Cannes’ Critics Week; Dietrich Brüggemann’s “No,” which bowed at Karlovy Vary; and Bastian Günther’s “One of These Days,” which opened the Berlinale’s Panorama program. The company’s...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
Mumbai
Variety

Russia’s Central Partnership Unveils Fall Slate at Toronto Film Festival (EXCLUSIVE)

Russian production and distribution powerhouse Central Partnership has unveiled a slate of upcoming releases at the Toronto International Film Festival, which Variety can reveal exclusively. Among the films they’ll be introducing to foreign buyers are the latest blockbuster from Sergey Mokritskiy, whose 2015 WWII epic “Battle of Sevastopol” sold worldwide after conquering the Russian box office; an actioner based on a true story of heroism during the Syrian War; and a trilogy following the exploits of the beloved fictional character Ostap Bender. “In Russia we are the major producer and distributor of local titles, and we will continue strengthening this position by...
MOVIES
Variety

Medusa Acquires ‘Last Film Show’ for Italy, Film to Make Oscar Bid (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian powerhouse Medusa has acquired Pan Nalin’s “Last Film Show,” which is being sold worldwide by Orange Studio. Medusa will distribute in Italy. Orange Studio and Medusa revealed the deal on the sidelines of the ongoing Venice Film Festival. Nalin is known for his eclectic, and visually striking, body of work including “Samsara,” “Valley of Flowers” and “Angry Indian Goddesses.” The partly autobiographical drama “Last Film Show” takes Nalin back to his roots in Saurashtra, Gujarat, western India, where it was filmed. The story is set against the backdrop of Indian cinemas witnessing a massive transition from celluloid to digital where hundreds of...
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
Variety

Toronto Film Festival Soldiers on Through COVID-19, but Where Are the Movie Stars?

In the Toronto Film Festival world premiere of “Dear Evan Hansen,” a lonely Ben Platt belts out: “When you’re falling in a forest and there’s nobody around, do you ever really crash or even make a sound?” That question could well apply to a laundry list of absent talent and filmmakers with projects at the Canadian festival, whose organizers pulled off a successful (and partially in-person) 2021 program. The festival was thoughtful and inspiring in places and boasting some of the most exhaustive health and safety protocols from a festival in the coronavirus era, but it’s still fair to ask —...
MOVIES
Variety

As ‘Drive’ Turns 10, Its Composer and Key Songwriter Recall the Film’s Innovative Soundtrack

In the 10 years since the release of Nicolas Winding Refn’s “Drive,” the lives of two key figures behind its pivotal soundtrack, Johnny Jewel and Cliff Martinez, have changed for the better, thanks to the film. “Before ‘Drive’ coming out, I was standing by the freeway with a cardboard sign that said, ‘Will score for food,’” jokes “Drive’s” composer, Martinez, a sometimes drummer in Red Hot Chili Peppers, and one of Steven Soderbergh’s go-to composers. “I wasn’t exactly struggling, but I would go for months without work. My popularity ebbs and flows, but for the most part, I’m much more popular...
MOVIES
Variety

Met Gala Photos 2021: Red Carpet Arrivals

The Met Gala makes its dazzling return, offering a landscape of lavish red carpet looks we’ve come to expect on one of fashion’s biggest nights. Co-chairs of the evening are Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka and poet Amanda Gorman, channeling this year’s theme: “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Guardian

Disney’s 2021 films to debut exclusively in cinemas

The remainder of Disney’s 2021 film releases will debut exclusively in cinemas, the entertainment giant has said. Movies including Marvel’s Eternals, Sir Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake will all arrive in theatres for a 45-day window before being made available on digital platforms.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

31K+
Followers
38K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy