Junto Nakatani Stops Angel Acosta Due To Badly Bloodied Nose In Fourth Round

Officials felt Angel Acosta simply lost too much blood to continue in his WBO flyweight title fight Friday night. Referee Rocky Burke stopped his championship bout against defending champion Junto Nakatani because he determined that Acosta’s badly bloodied nose had become too dangerous early in the fourth round. Japan’s Nakatani retained his title, improved to 22-0 and recorded his 17th knockout on the Oscar Valdez-Robson Conceicao undercard at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater in Tucson, Arizona.