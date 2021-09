Dr. Fred J. Taylor, former chancellor of the University of Arkansas at Monticello, passed away August 27, 2021 in Little Rock. Dr. Taylor served as chancellor from 1977 until 2004 and was the longest-serving chief executive in UAM’s history. Before he came to UAM, he worked for the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville and the UA System in various administrative roles.

