At third on the RB depth chart any guesses of how Lyn-J's Saturday turn out?. Re: Sadly may be true. LJD deserves better than this. How do you know what he deserves? Unless you go to all the practices and team meetings and know his off the field contributions then none of us knows he deserves better. I agree his on the field stats do deserve more and if and when CJ Spiller and Tony Elliot thinks he deserves more then he will get more. We just need to trust Spiller and Elliot especially since we can all agree that these two coaches love Clemson and Clemson football more than just about anyone. If Dixon matures and acts right I predict he will get more carries and his production will show it. I don’t know LJD so I have no idea what he is going to do as far as following by all the rules that are set in front of him. Go Tigers.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 21 HOURS AGO