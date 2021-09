LGD are undoubtedly one of the top teams in the world. With TI 10 getting closer every day we take a look at how they fare heading in to the tournament. The Chinese Dota 2 scene has always been home to some of the most talented Dota 2 players in the world. Although the professional Dota 2 scene was dominated by EU teams in the last couple of years, several Chinese powerhouses were able to go toe to toe with them. One of those teams is PSG.LGD, one of the first Dota 2 squads that became partners with a football club.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO