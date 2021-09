OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oshkosh Area School District is asking students in one Lakeside Elementary classroom get tested for COVID-19 after 3 out of the 20 students tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Oshkosh Area School District (OASD), two out of the three positive cases were likely transmitted in school resulting in the District now asking that other students in that classroom get tested.

