Immigration

Another 21 U.S. citizens evacuated from Afghanistan as Taliban allow some departures

By sophie reardon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvacuations continued in Afghanistan on Friday with an additional 21 U.S. citizens and 11 Lawful Permanent Residents fleeing Taliban rule, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. This comes a day after the Taliban allowed a flight carrying Americans and other foreign nationals to depart the country for the first time since U.S. forces withdrew last month.

