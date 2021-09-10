High school building project
Platte County R-3 School District officials say the Platte County High School rebuild phase one project is beginning to take shape as concrete foundations and walls are well underway. The precast wall panels for the new gymnasium are being poured offsite and the steel for the classroom wing is in fabrication. Site utility work, including storm sewer, water lines, and underground electrical is continuing, and temporary roads and parking are finished. After a rainy start, work is picking up momentum and is nearly back on schedule, with project completion planned for December of 2022, officials say.plattecountylandmark.com
