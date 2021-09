They were once considered the Hollywood dream couple: the actors Nicole Kidman (53) and Tom Cruise (58). They met in 1990 on the set of the joint film “Days of Thunder“Know and love. In the same year the two married and decided to adopt children. In 1992 they brought their daughter Bella (27) and in 1994 their son Connor (25) with them. The family happiness should not last, 2001 separated the couple and divorced Kidman and Cruise, as a famous actor, continues to be in public even after the marriage, both children decided to live far away from the cameras. To see one of the Cruise offspring is a real rarity.

