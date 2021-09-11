Kirsten Dunst Reveals Second Son With Jesse Plemons Born Four Months Ago

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have a new addition to their family.

During an interview with The New York Times published Friday, the actress revealed she welcomed, four months ago, a second baby boy named James Robert.

“ This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” Dunst said about the 18-pound newborn in the interview.

“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” Dunst shared. “I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”

Dunst first revealed her pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine ’s annual Directors issue in March. The story was helmed by Sofia Coppola who Dunst first collaborated with when she was 16 for The Virgin Suicides .

Plemons, 33, and Dunst, 39, who got engaged in January 2017, also have a 3-year-old son named Ennis. The couple met while filming the second season of Fargo in 2015.

The pair will share the screen again for Jane Campion’s film The Power of the Dog . In the drama, George (Plemons) marries Rose (Dunst), a widower and single mother, despite the disapproval of his intimidating brother, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Power of the Dog will be released in select theaters on Nov. 17 before it is available on Netflix on Dec. 1.