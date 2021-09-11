CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kirsten Dunst Reveals Second Son With Jesse Plemons Born Four Months Ago

By Ariana Brockington
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xPs9F_0bsipkyF00

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have a new addition to their family.

During an interview with The New York Times published Friday, the actress revealed she welcomed, four months ago, a second baby boy named James Robert.

“ This is the newest guy, the Big Kahuna. He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel. And a heavy angel,” Dunst said about the 18-pound newborn in the interview.

“I’m so tired, I haven’t slept through the night in four months,” Dunst shared. “I’ve developed an eye twitch, too. Yeah, I’m in a really special place.”

Dunst first revealed her pregnancy on the cover of W Magazine ’s annual Directors issue in March. The story was helmed by Sofia Coppola who Dunst first collaborated with when she was 16 for The Virgin Suicides .

Plemons, 33, and Dunst, 39, who got engaged in January 2017, also have a 3-year-old son named Ennis. The couple met while filming the second season of Fargo in 2015.

The pair will share the screen again for Jane Campion’s film The Power of the Dog . In the drama, George (Plemons) marries Rose (Dunst), a widower and single mother, despite the disapproval of his intimidating brother, played by Benedict Cumberbatch.

The Power of the Dog will be released in select theaters on Nov. 17 before it is available on Netflix on Dec. 1.

Comments / 0

Related
Hollywood Reporter

Jesse Plemons

Benedict Cumberbatch in Jane Campion’s ‘The Power of the Dog’: Film Review | Venice 2021. Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee also star in this study of blistering family tensions in the American West, adapted from Thomas Savage's novel. Movie Reviews. Sep 2, 2021 7:30 am. By. London Film...
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actress – Catriona Balfe Navigates Category Placement With Kirsten Dunst Leading the Charge

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

The Rise and Fall (Season) of Benedict Cumberbatch

Every festival season has its standout star — the person who shows up in two or three or four movies in quick programming succession, suddenly seems ubiquitous on all those red carpets, becomes the unofficial face of the awards-circuit gauntlet. This year, we already have a few strong candidates. There’s Oscar Isaac, who hit Venice with the HBO miniseries redo of Scenes From a Marriage, Dune, and The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s latest character study of existentially brooding, solitary men. (Find someone to love you the way Schrader loves Pickpocket.) Or maybe it’s Isaac’s Marriage co-star Jessica Chastain, who helped send...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sofia Coppola
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Kirsten Dunst
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Black Enterprise

Gabrielle Union, Kirsten Dunst In Talks For Bring It On Sequel, But Union Has One Caveat

Teen cult classic Bring It On may be getting a sequel. In a recent interview with BLACK ENTERPRISE, Gabrielle Union dropped the 411 on the talks for a sequel but said this time around, her character, Isis, will be free to express the full range of her humanity and not some safe, watered-down version. The original movie came out in 2000, starring Union and Kirsten Dunst as Torrance, two cheerleader captains on rival teams, The East Compton Clovers and The Toros of Rancho Carne High School in San Diego.
MOVIES
Amomama

'Roots' Star Ben Vereen’s 2 Children Passed Away before Him — Inside His Kids’ Early Deaths

American entertainer Ben Vereen has enjoyed a stellar career as an actor, but he has experienced tragedy in his personal life after losing two of his children to early deaths. American actor Ben Vereen is one of the most accomplished and versatile entertainers. He is famous for his legendary performances, which have transcended time and have become part of the nation's artistic legacy.
NEWARK, NJ
enstarz.com

What Did Jane Powell Die Of? 'Royal Wedding' Actress' Cause Of Death Revealed

The young actress in numerous MGM musicals, including "Royal Wedding" and "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers," Jane Powell, passed away at 92, Thursday, September 16. The musical actress' spokesperson Susan Granger confirmed her death to Entertainment Weekly due to natural causes at her home in Wilton, Connecticut. Sources also reported...
CELEBRITIES
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Times#W Magazine
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian corrects Ellen DeGeneres after she assumes two-year-old son Psalm’s gold chain is ‘fake’

Kim Kardashian has amused fans by correcting Ellen DeGeneres after the talk-show host assumed a gold chain worn by the reality star’s two-year-old son Psalm West was “fake”.On Thursday, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sat down for an interview with DeGeneres on The Ellen Show, during which they discussed the Skims founder’s four children, who she shares with estranged husband Kanye West, and how they are “so different”.When the conversation turned to Kardashian’s youngest child, Psalm, DeGeneres identified him as the one who was pictured on the reality star’s Instagram wearing a thick gold chain around his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Amomama

Two Albino Sisters Who Are 12 Years Apart Stun Everyone with Their Rare Beauty

Their dazzling radiance has taken over their entire country as these two sisters now illuminate the modeling world with their distinctive and breath-taking looks. Two albino sisters have captured the gaze of their home country Kazakhstan. 2-year-old Kamila Kalaganova and her older sister, 14-year-old Asel Kalaganova, have gained notoriety in the modeling industry, with everyone wanting to take their picture.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Clarkson rocks sparkling gown as she celebrates special news with fans

Kelly Clarkson has shared the incredible news that she will be releasing new music - and fans are over the moon. The singer and reality star judge will release the song Christmas Isn’t Canceled (Just You) out 23 September, and the cover for the single features the star in a stunning sparkly silver gown with matching cape.
MUSIC
Amomama

Keshia Knight Pulliam AKA Rudy of ‘Cosby Show’ Shared Fiancé Proposing to Her in Front of Her Daughter on 1st Anniversary

Keshia Knight Pulliam recently went down memory lane as she recalled the events of her engagement night. She shared the moments with her Instagram fans, and they loved it. American actress Keshia Pulliam Knight remains one of the most iconic stars in Hollywood. She is famous for her role as Miranda Lucas Payne in Tyler Perry's "House Of Payne" and Rudy Huxtable in "The Cosby Show."
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager divides fans with 'emotional' photos of her daughters

Jenna Bush Hager left fans divided after detailing an emotional evening out with her daughters Mila, eight, and Poppy, six. The Today star treated her offspring to a night at the theatre to see The Lion King to celebrate the reopening of Broadway in New York City. Jenna looked gorgeous...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy