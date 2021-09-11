Valley ice cream shop owner changed her life after 9-11

There’s a crowded, two-story stripmall on the corner of Fountain and Vine. Unremarkable in many aspects, this crammed together collection of shops sits two blocks removed from the bustling foot traffic of Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood. For those in the know, this stripmall is a vegan destination. Sitting caddy corner to Doomie’s and Doomie’s Next Mex—two popular late-night eateries known for plant-based fast food—is Dear Bella Creamery. Originally coined Cocobella’s, Hollywood’s first all-vegan ice cream shop generates an instant sense of whimsy even before the first lick. The happy blue-and-pink accented walls covered with giant sprinkles and pastel-colored ice cream cones (perfect for Instagram shots of double-scooped waffle cones) coupled with the tantalizing display case of vegan ice cream send off electric currents of joy. When at Dear Bella’s, you get to escape for just a moment into innocent, ice cream-induced bliss. Still going strong through the pandemic, co-owners Alice Cherng and Belinda Wei sat down with us for a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this popular vegan Hollywood spot. It’s not all Strawberry Fields and Sunflower Buttercup—running a vegan ice cream shop definitely has its fair share of Rocky Road, too.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO