Little Falls, MN

Change in ward lines possible for Little Falls City Council

By Zach Hacker
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCensus data from 2020 may spark significant changes for the Little Falls City Council in the near future. City Administrator Jon Radermacher told the Council, Tuesday, that if it is going to follow the city’s charter in relation to the new population numbers, it will have to find a way to reconfigure the city’s council wards, or the makeup of the Council itself. The city must split its wards into jurisdictions that are “contiguous, concentric and close to equal in terms of population” among the three.

