9/11: 7 Memorials Across the US You Should Visit

On the day of the attacks, twenty years ago, we were all counseled to stay away from downtown. Among so many other shocking moments that day, that one sticks out in my mind: when the official advice came over the TV to “evacuate Lower Manhattan.” (How would you even do that, I wondered.) Over the next days, civic resources were strained well past their limits, and officials admonished us: If you don’t need to be downtown, let the first responders do their work. Don’t come to gawk. I didn’t go below Canal Street till December, en route to (of all things) a corporate Christmas party, and the pile was still monstrous and stinking when I peered around a corner and saw it. It didn’t matter that I’d been looking at it on television for three months, and smelling it whenever the wind blew north. Face-to-face was different, and I said “oh, god” and fell apart.

