It may be hard to believe, but ski season is just around the corner and folks in Colorado's ski country are already gearing up to get the slopes ready for visitors. Loveland Ski Area is just 22 days away from snowmaking, bringing plenty of excitement to skiers and snowboarders eager to get on the slopes. Georgetown Mayor Parker the Snow Dog even came out to join in on the fun and help the resort prepare for the upcoming season.

COLORADO STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO