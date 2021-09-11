High school football roundup: Flagler Palm Coast dominates Atlantic, NSB rolls and Nease wins big

Flagler Palm Coast showed no signs of a hangover from last week's upset win over Mainland. The Bulldogs throttled Atlantic from the start on Friday, taking a 21-0 lead into the half and cruising to a 42-0 victory. Dennis Murray started the scoring with a 43-yard scoring strike to Landon Gonzalez, and Rodney Hill made it 14-0 later in the quarter with a 12-yard touchdown run.