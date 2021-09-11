CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dane County, WI

Inmate punched deputy in face at Dane County Jail, authorities say

By Lucas Robinson
madison
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn inmate repeatedly punched a sheriff's deputy in the face at the Dane County Jail Thursday night, authorities said. Jamell D. Grant-Amos, 18, of Madison, reportedly hit the deputy in a housing unit at the jail just before 7 p.m., said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office. The deputy managed to restrain Grant-Amos before other deputies arrived, Schaffer said. The injured deputy was evaluated at a hospital and returned to work.

madison.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy