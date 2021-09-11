Inmate punched deputy in face at Dane County Jail, authorities say

An inmate repeatedly punched a sheriff's deputy in the face at the Dane County Jail Thursday night, authorities said. Jamell D. Grant-Amos, 18, of Madison, reportedly hit the deputy in a housing unit at the jail just before 7 p.m., said Elise Schaffer, a spokesperson for the Dane County Sheriff's Office. The deputy managed to restrain Grant-Amos before other deputies arrived, Schaffer said. The injured deputy was evaluated at a hospital and returned to work.