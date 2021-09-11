CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winn-Dixie’s parent company marks monumental 9/11 anniversary with discount for first responders

By Tony Marino
 7 days ago
Southeastern Grocers offers discount for first responders

Orlando, Fla. — Jacksonville based Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Winn-Dixie grocery stores and Fresco y Más, is honoring the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with s special discount for first responders and welcoming local communities to join the remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on that tragic day.

In commemoration of the tragedies 20 years ago, all stores will pay tribute to local community heroes with a 20% discount off their total grocery purchase for firefighters, police officers, EMTs, paramedics and emergency dispatchers who shop on Saturday, Sept. 11 with their Fresco y Más or Winn-Dixie Rewards card.

Additionally, all stores will observe four moments of silence the morning of Sept. 11 to correspond with each pivotal minute on that day when the world and so many lives were changed two decades ago.

Each store will pause in remembrance beginning at 8:46 a.m., then 9:03 a.m., 9:37 a.m. and 10:03 a.m.

