Crews stop forward progress of 30-acre fire burning near Paso Robles

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Cal Fire crews stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that started near Paso Robles Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported off the 3000 block of Creston Road around 4:12 p.m.

Firefighters said the fire had burned five acres by 4:23 p.m. and was spreading in light flashy fuels with the potential to grow up to 10 acres.

By 5 p.m., crews stopped the forward progress of the fire which measured in at roughly 30 acres in size.

Firefighters said they would remain on scene mopping up the area for another two to three hours.

Investigators determined the fire started after three spots were lit along the road.

Paso Robles City Fire is investigating further into what caused these fire starts.

