“That’s very ambitious,” an editor said recently, in reference to my description of a new book I’m working on. Why not a throwaway compliment such as “sounds great”? I wondered to myself, as I often do when on the receiving end of this remark, which has happened regarding every one of my books before I’ve written them (and even, a couple of times, afterward). Or how about a perfunctory “interesting” or just plain “good luck”? Having heard the comment so many times in always the same tone — more admonishment than anything else — I’m convinced that it’s a way...

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 7 DAYS AGO