The era of meme-crypto currencies seems to be far from over. While many rip-offs rallied on the back of Dogecoin‘s success, none have achieved a feat as considerable as Shiba Inu. Ranked 55th on CoinMarketCap, the joke coin already has billions in market capitalization. However, another measure of its success lately has been its debut on many major exchanges.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO