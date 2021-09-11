NBA star Trae Young appears at WWE SmackDown at MSG
NBA superstar Trae Young made a surprise appearance at tonight's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, reigniting his rivalry with the New York City fans. Sami Zayn, who was involved in a 10-man tag match on the show, wore a New York Knicks jersey to the ring and told the crowd that he had a special guest to accompany him and his team at ringside. Zayn then brought out Young, who is the starting point guard of the Atlanta Hawks. Young was met with a chorus of boos.www.f4wonline.com
