CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

NBA star Trae Young appears at WWE SmackDown at MSG

f4wonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA superstar Trae Young made a surprise appearance at tonight's SmackDown at Madison Square Garden, reigniting his rivalry with the New York City fans. Sami Zayn, who was involved in a 10-man tag match on the show, wore a New York Knicks jersey to the ring and told the crowd that he had a special guest to accompany him and his team at ringside. Zayn then brought out Young, who is the starting point guard of the Atlanta Hawks. Young was met with a chorus of boos.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
SLAM

Trae Young on the Debut of the adidas Trae Young 1

No more deafening screams. No more thunderous ovations. No more “F you” chants. The type of silence that’s palpable. The type that’s uncomfortable. The type only preceded by deafening screams, and thunderous ovations, and “F you” chants. Swaggering back down the court, Trae Young peers up at the crowd and...
NBA
WWE

Trae Young makes stunning Madison Square Garden return on SmackDown

Trae Young still haunts New York Knicks fans, so it may have seemed like a bad dream when he showed up to Madison Square Garden last night. After professing his love for The Big Apple, Sami Zayn called the NBA All-Star guard to the ring to stand in his corner for the upcoming Ten-Man Tag Team Match. The last time Young was at The World's Most Famous Arena, he was leading the Atlanta Hawks to a First Round NBA Playoffs win over the hometown Knicks.
WWE
Yardbarker

How New NBA Rule Changes Will Effect Trae Young

Last month, the NBA implemented new rule changes to address the issue of "non-basketball moves" (offensive players hunting for fouls). On August 8, the league gave fans a first-hand look at the rule changes with a Twitter thread including videos with specific examples. According to the post; Overt, non-basketball moves...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Rey Mysterio
Yardbarker

Watch: Trae Young makes surprise WWE appearance at Madison Square Garden

Trae Young’s relationship with the Madison Square Garden crowd became a big talking point during the Atlanta Hawks’ playoff run, and the star guard appears all too happy to lean into that even now. “WWE SmackDown” took place at Madison Square Garden Friday night, and Sami Zayn had a special...
WWE
ESPN

Trae Young back at MSG  this time playing a wrestling heel

ATLANTA --  Trae Young was back at Madison Square Garden. Once again, he played the heel. Atlanta's star guard made a surprise appearance at "WWE Friday Night SmackDown," returning to the arena where he led the Hawks to an NBA playoff victory over the New York Knicks. Wearing a...
NFL
wrestlinginc.com

NBA Player Shows Up On Last Night’s WWE SmackDown, Sami Zayn Reacts

On last night’s SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, a ten-man tag match took place: Sami Zayn, Robert Roode, Dolph Ziggler, Otis and Apollo Crews vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion King Shinsuke Nakamura, Rick Boogs, Big E, Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. Before the match got going, Zayn got on the mic...
WWE
districtchronicles.com

What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?

SONYA Curry is best known as the mother of basketball stars Stephen and Seth Curry. The mom-of-three announced on August 23, 2021, that she and her longtime husband Dell Curry are filing for divorce, according to TMZ. 2. What is Sonya Curry’s net worth?. Sonya Curry is reportedly worth $6million,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Msg#Combat#Nba#The Atlanta Hawks#The New York Knicks#Ppv
Wrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE?

Triple H usually oversees the operations of NXT but with him resting up at home due to the surgery he had, he was not present at the first edition of NXT 2.0. It has been noted that Shawn Michaels showed up after NXT 2.0 went off the air this week. He was also in charge while Triple H was out of commission. It is needless to say that the relaunch of the brand was successful. Vince McMahon Ordered ‘Assault’ Of WWE Stars.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
TMZ.com

Tyson Chandler's Wife Files For Divorce From Ex-NBA Star After 16 Years

Ex-NBA star Tyson Chandler and his wife, Kimberly Chandler, are going their separate ways ... TMZ Sports has learned Kimberly filed for divorce this week. Kimberly, according to court documents, cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The two had been married for 16 years and separated in August.
RELATIONSHIPS
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks

The plot thickens even more as it pertains to the scuffle that was seen at the VMA awards show that featured Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly getting into it. Conor McGregor in a recent interview said he doesn’t even know Machine Gun Kelly and alluded to the fact that he just wanted to see Megan Fox which lead to MGK getting a bit ‘ballsy’. Now, we have a shocking video showing what side Megan really may be on. Conor McGregor vs. Machine Gun Kelly Exposed As Fake</strong>
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
Larry Brown Sports

Rich Paul planning to cut ties with Sixers over Ben Simmons situation?

Ben Simmons wants out of Philadelphia, and he may be taking others with him as well. Bleacher Report’s Jason Dumas reported on Tuesday that there is a high chance 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will be included in any Simmons trade. The two players are both represented by power agent Rich Paul, and Paul reportedly wants both of his clients out of Philadelphia. Dumas adds that some local organizations had been planning to partner with Maxey on community events. They were told to cancel those plans though because Paul does not want Maxey to grow roots in the city if he could be leaving.
NBA
AllPacers

He Only Has Nine Fingers, But Is He The Best Dunker In NBA History? This Former Boston Celtics First Rounder Who Also Played For The Suns, Heat, Pacers, Nets, Rockets, Timberwolves And Mavericks, Doesn't Get Talked About Enough

Many people believe that Vince Carter, Michael Jordan and Dominique Wilkins are probably three of the best dunkers to ever step foot in the NBA. However, one name that does not get brought up enough is Gerald Green. Green played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Boston Celtics, Miami...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy