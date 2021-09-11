This Controversial Viggo Mortensen Film Is Blowing Up On Streaming
While almost everyone remembers Viggo Mortensen from one of his best-known roles — Aragorn in Lord of the Rings — he’s actually starred in a wide number of films. He’s been in Appaloosa, Hidalgo, and even the remake of Psycho from 1998. Right now, however, a role that won him Best Picture at the Academy Awards that was surrounded in controversy is blowing up on HBO Max according to stats from FlixPatrol.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0