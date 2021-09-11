CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Elder County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Bear Lake and Bear River Valley, Cache Valley, Utah Portion by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-10 19:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Bear Lake and Bear River Valley; Cache Valley, Utah Portion; Eastern Box Elder County; Northern Wasatch Front; Salt Lake Valley; Wasatch Back; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80; Western Uinta Mountains Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Weber...southeastern Cache...east central Box Elder...southern Rich...northwestern Wasatch...eastern Salt Lake...eastern Davis...Morgan...northwestern Summit and west central Uinta Counties through 830 PM MDT At 737 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Marriott-Slaterville to near Morgan to Little Cottonwood Canyon. Movement was northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, Sandy, Ogden, Layton, Bountiful, Farmington, Brigham City, Park City, Morgan, Coalville, Randolph, Hill Air Force Base, Roy, Cottonwood Heights, Clearfield, Kaysville, Holladay, North Ogden, South Ogden and North Salt Lake. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 316 and 335, and between mile markers 337 and 356. Interstate 84 between mile markers 82 and 119. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 126 and 196. US Route 40 between mile markers 0 and 6. US Route 89 between mile markers 465 and 476. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

