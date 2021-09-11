Here's What Former Magic, Thunder, Pacers, Rockets And Current Miami Heat Star Victor Oladipo Tweeted

Victor Oladipo of the Miami Heat sent out a Tweet about his former teammate Edmond Sumner on Thursday.

The Tweet from Oladipo can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

"Praying for my bro Edmond," Oladipo Tweeted on Thursday.

The reason for the Tweet from Oladipo was because the Indiana Pacers announced that Sumner suffered a torn left Achilles during a workout.

Oladipo and Sumner were teammates on the Pacers for every season of Sumner's career up until the Pacers traded Oladipo during last season.

Sumner was drafted by the Pacers with the 52nd overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and that same summer the Pacers traded All-Star Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal that got them Oladipo.

Sumner played sparingly that season, but Oladipo blossomed into an All-Star averaging 23.1 points per game and leading the Pacers to Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs where they lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sumner had the best season of his four-year NBA career last year averaging 7.5 points per game on 39.8% shooting from the three-point range.

The Pacers had an injury-riddled season last year, and hopefully will have better health as a whole during the 2022 NBA season.

Oladipo was the second overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft, and has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Pacers, Houston Rockets and now the Miami Heat.

The only two times he has made the All-Star game have been for the Pacers.