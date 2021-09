While WhatsApp messages have had end-to-end encryption since 2016, they only recently started testing bringing the same to the chat history backups. Now, it’s official as they have announced and will start rolling out encryption for your backups that are saved on cloud servers like Google Drive and iCloud. Users will be able to choose whether to use the encryption before they are backed up in the cloud and also whether to use a 64-digit key or set a password.

