YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — How could a dog so emaciated — and so jittery she couldn’t be placed on a scale to gauge how little she weighed — be lucky?. When the alternative was becoming someone’s dinner. And when — as is the case for Franny, a now-30-pound Korean Jindo who’s about two years old — you’re now healthy enough to be adopted after being rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm.