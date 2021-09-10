Indicators Of The Week: From Bitcoin To Solar To Feelings

This week’s price movements for Bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock picks Robinhood and MicroStrategy. Bitcoin’s week turned out rather poorly, after sustaining above the $50,000 mark, which it managed to breach on September 2. Although it dipped below the next day, it pushed back to $51,000 later, before falling back around $50,500 where it lingered until September 5. Bitcoin then jumped up to $52,000, which it maintained into September 6, reaching $52,000 by September 7. However, over the course of the day Bitcoin dropped substantially, reaching as low as nearly $44,000, although it sustained around $48,000. It then fell further, trading around $46,000 going into September 9. It is currently trading around $47,000.

MARKETS ・ 9 DAYS AGO