Indicators Of The Week: From Bitcoin To Solar To Feelings

By Sally Herships
NPR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're bringing in a whole set of economic indicators to round out this week and introducing our new reporter and producer, Adrian Ma!. Adrian's hitting the ground running by presenting 550 Bitcoins as our economic indicator after El Salvador made history this week as it became the first country to adopt Bitcoin as its national currency. Darian Woods is saying we should pay attention to American consumers, in particular their faltering confidence in the economy. Meanwhile, Sally Herships wants us to turn our gaze upward and contemplate the new U.S. plan to massively shift our energy use to solar by 2050.

