Grand Junction, CO

What staffing companies are seeing after unemployment benefits ended

By Natasha Lynn
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Unemployment benefits ended September 4th. But now what can local job seekers and employers expect to see moving forward?. According to Express employment, a staffing company located in Grand Junction & Montrose, they have not seen an increase in job seekers since the fourth, and they are seeing a record high number of open jobs varying in experience level. Compared to 2019, they are only seeing half of the amount of applicants, even though unemployment has doubled since then.

