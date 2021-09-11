CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox activate All-Star RHP Lance Lynn (knee) from IL

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chicago White Sox activated All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game against the Boston Red Sox. The 34-year-old Lynn has been sidelined with inflammation in his right knee. He is slated to start Sunday's game against the Red Sox. Lynn last pitched on...

ClutchPoints

White Sox stars Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito set to return for stretch run

The Chicago White Sox are getting healthy at just the right time. White Sox star pitchers Carlos Rodon, Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito are all set to return to the rotation over the next week. Rodon is scheduled to pitch Friday against the Boston Red Sox, Lynn will go Sunday against the Red Sox and Giolito Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, according to White Sox manager Tony La Russa.
MLB
Person
Lance Lynn
Chicago Tribune

4 takeaways from the Chicago White Sox series vs. the Boston Red Sox, including Carlos Rodón and Lance Lynn making strong returns and Michael Kopech taking 2 steps forward

Here are four takeaways from the weekend series at Guaranteed Rate Field in which the Chicago White Sox won two of three against the Boston Red Sox. 1. The series provided a taste of what’s ahead in the postseason. The White Sox got a taste of October with three one-run games — and all three were different. They built a four-run lead Friday and held on for a 4-3 victory. They fell behind by ...
MLB
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago White Sox activate Lucas Giolito, Tim Anderson from IL

CHICAGO -- The White Sox reinstated starter Lucas Giolito and shortstop Tim Anderson from the injured list, the team announced Tuesday morning. Giolito, 27, missed time this month with a left hamstring strain suffered against the Pittsburgh Pirates in his last outing. He'll start Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Anderson, 28, also was out with a left hamstring injury, as he has battled leg issues throughout the second half of the season.
MLB
soxmachine.com

White Sox’s stars return from IL; supporting cast changes

The White Sox made a slew of roster moves this morning as they get set to open a three-game series with the Angels at home, which precedes a 11-game, 10-day road trip through Dallas, Detroit and Cleveland. Some moves were expected and are celebrated, but the White Sox also made a couple of swaps that weren’t necessarily in the plans.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Do you know a White Sox super fan? We want to hear about it.

The Chicago Tribune would like to introduce our readers to Chicago White Sox fans who have stuck with the team in the lean years and are now celebrating the 2021 season in a special way. Submit some information here and we may contact you to follow up. Read all our White Sox coverage here. ©2021 Chicago Tribune. Visit chicagotribune.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
MLB
thedallasnews.net

With eye on AL Central title, White Sox face Rangers again

The Chicago White Sox will try to make it back-to-back wins over the Texas Rangers on Saturday evening in Arlington, Texas. Chicago (84-63) is coming off a dominant 8-0 win Friday in the series opener, which kicked off an 11-game road trip for the White Sox. Luis Robert had three hits and three RBIs, Jose Abreu drove in two runs and right-hander Dylan Cease struck out 10 batters in five innings.
MLB
dallassportsfanatic.com

Rangers face a familiar friend Saturday as Lance Lynn takes the mound for the White Sox

A familiar foe takes the mound for the visiting Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Saturday. The 2020 Rangers’ opening day starter and the first pitcher to pitch on Globe Life Field’s mound in a regular-season game, Lance Lynn. “I am,” Lance Lynn told me Friday after asking if he’s looking forward to going back to the Globe Life Field mound. “Especially with fans in the stands, I didn’t get that opportunity, so I’m looking forward to it this weekend.” Four Rangers have past at-bats against Lance, but only Jonah Heim faced Lynn in 2020. Brock Holt and Nathaniel Lowe had at-bats in 2019, while Charlie Culberson had a past history in the National League when Lynn was with the Cardinals. In April, the Rangers didn’t see Lynn because he was on the injured list with a strained right trapezius muscle.
SPORTS
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB
New York Post

Gary Sanchez delivers loud response to his Yankees demotion

The Yankees’ new No. 9 hitter nearly put the team on his back with two big swings Sunday. A leaky bullpen made sure that wasn’t the case, but Gary Sanchez turned in a loud day anyway with two home runs and six RBIs in an 8-7 loss to the Orioles at Yankee Stadium.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Dodgers take another painful blow with latest Dave Roberts update

Danny Duffy likely would not get to pitch for the Los Angeles Dodgers this season after all. According to Dave Roberts, the team is shutting down the southpaw for the remainder of the 2021 season, as Duffy continues to struggle recovering from an upper-body injury, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.
MLB
Golf Digest

Former Cubs pitcher takes off his shirt, throws rosin bag at umpire, has all-time KBO meltdown

We’ve seen some amusing bust-ups and dust-ups relating to the MLB’s new foreign substance checks this season. Max Scherzer and Sergio Romo threatened to get naked. Lance Lynn threw his belt at an umpire. Nothing on the level of George Brett popping his top after getting tossed for pine tar, but still pretty fun. None of those, uh, let’s call them enthusiastic exchanges, however, can compare to the tantrum former Cubs lefty Mike Montgomery threw in the KBO on Friday, bull rushing an umpire and beaning him with a rosin bag before ripping his shirt off and storming from the premises. Behold the insanity ...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals pitcher dares to talk back to Yadier Molina and it didn’t end well (Video)

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon and catcher Yadier Molina got into a heated conversation during Tuesday’s game against the New York Mets. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be in contention for the NL Central title, but they are tied with the San Diego Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot entering Tuesday night. The team can ill afford to make any mistake if they want to make a trip to the postseason.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB

