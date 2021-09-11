CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities seek suspect after mountain shot in Tucson

The Associated Press
 7 days ago

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities are looking for the person who shot and mortally wounded a mountain lion in central Tucson.

An Arizona Game and Fish Department spokesman says the cat was euthanized after biologists determined it was unlikely to survive.

The Arizona Daily Star reports the mountain lion was found Friday morning. Authorities believe it walked 200 yards and climbed a six-foot chain-link fence before it was found, based on the trail of blood.

