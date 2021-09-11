LaunchCode seeking women to learn technology

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — LaunchCode, a nonprofit, is offering free classes to women who want to learn jobs in technology like web development and data analysis. The program is called CoderGirl and it's being offered in Kansas City for the first time. Applications are being accepted through Sunday, Sept. 12. The program is open to self-identifying women and nonbinary people, no matter their age or professional background. CoderGirl's programs are offered in 24 or 45-week sessions.