The Story of Betty Ong, Flight Attendant Who Heroically Identified Flight 11 Hijackers on 9/11

By Samantha Whidden
 7 days ago
Just hours before the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks, we reflect on the heroes not just in the World Trade Center and Pentagon, but also on the planes. Among those heroes was American Airlines Flight 11’s flight attendant Betty Ong. Minutes prior to American Airlines Flight 11...

Comments / 11

Leah E
7d ago

The true heroes are the people who give up their lives to save others, not some pro athlete that runs a football or dunks a basketball!

Reply(2)
19
Guess(t)
7d ago

Today should be a day of national unity. It should be a day of reflection, and remembering the thousands who died. And especially the heroes in the air, and on the ground. May their sacrifice always be remembered and treasured.

Reply
15
dave hempy
6d ago

Amazing how calm she was during such a traumatic situation.. 🤔

Reply
10
The Eagle-Tribune

Andover's Betty Ong remembered as 9/11 hero

ANDOVER — She hadn’t ventured out of the Chinatown neighborhood of San Francisco much as a child, but she always wanted to travel. When Betty Ong got a chance to be an American Airlines flight attendant she moved across the country and settled in Andover to work out of Boston Logan International Airport.
ANDOVER, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty Ong
audacy.com

The 5 secrets flights dispatched after the September 11 attacks

In the hours after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack in NYC, Washington, D.C, and in a field over Somerset County, Pennsylvania, all airspace in the United States was shut down as authorities struggled to learn who was behind the hijackings and whether there was still a danger. What is...
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Pain Never Ebbs for Family of Betty Ong, Flight Attendant Who Made First 9/11 Alert

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, Betty Ann Ong was flying from Boston to Los Angeles to meet her sister before heading off for a long-awaited vacation in Hawaii. But within minutes of takeoff, five hijackers on board had overtaken the cockpit and blasted mace into the cabin. Instead of heading southwest, the Boeing 767 turned toward New York City.
PUBLIC SAFETY
American Airlines
Economy
Industry
Aerospace & Defense
TravelPulse

Retired Flight Attendant Honors Colleagues Who Died on 9/11

There was only one way retired flight attendant Paul Veneto could think of to honor the memory of his former colleagues who died on United Airlines Flight 175, one of four planes hijacked by terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001. And he did it literally and symbolically. Veneto walked from Boston...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wmleader.com

Flight attendants honor crews who battled 9/11 terrorists

Nearly 100 uniformed flight attendants and their supporters laid two large wreaths at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza Saturday to call attention to the sacrifices made by the crews of the four airliners that were hijacked on Sept. 11, 2001. “I needed to make a national recognition for these crew members,”...
POLITICS
NECN

2 Planes Were Hijacked on Her Watch: ‘I Was Broken by Being Blamed' for 9/11

"Our stories of 9/11 are the things that unite us still, like the sense of unity we felt in those first days and months after the attacks. Except I never felt that way. I was the head of Boston's Logan Airport on September 11, 2001. On my watch, American Flight 11 and United Flight 175 were hijacked after leaving Logan and then flown into the World Trade Center. The first news story suggesting I might be fired in response to the hijackings appeared on September 13. A media frenzy followed. Six weeks after 9/11, Massachusetts's governor forced me to resign. I was later notified that a 9/11 family had sued me, holding me personally responsible for the wrongful death of their loved one. For many years, I feared that the blame directed at me was deserved. I was broken by being blamed for the hijackings. Not instantly, not shattered like handblown glass, but over time. Like a bottle tossed into the sea, tumbled apart bit by bit by the movement of the waves," Virginia Buckingham writes in her memoir, titled "On My Watch."
BOSTON, MA
seattlepi.com

Former flight attendant's collection adds to 9/11 exhibit

BOZEMAN (AP) — Mandy deGignac’s urge to collect newspapers struck while she was still in San Francisco in the days after the 9/11 attacks. A flight attendant for United Airlines, deGignac had been working on the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, to ready a plane for a trip when someone got on the loudspeaker and told everyone to get off the plane — immediately.
BOZEMAN, MT
marinmagazine.com

Remembering San Francisco Native Betty Ann Ong, the First Person to Alert Authorities About the 9/11 Terror Attacks

It wasn’t long after the world became aware of what happened that the phrase “never forget” became attached to the horrific attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. The family of Betty Ann Ong has lived that mantra daily for the last 20 years, grieving her loss, remembering her kindness and carrying on her legacy through the foundation named after her. “There isn’t a day that goes by that we don’t feel the shock and grief of losing Betty,” her brother Harry Ong says.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS News

Flight attendant who was first to report 9/11 hijacking remembered by brother ahead of 20-year anniversary

Betty Ann Ong, an American Airlines flight attendant, was the first person to alert authorities that tragedy was about to unfold on Sept. 11, 2001. Ong was on American Airlines Flight 11, from Boston to Los Angeles. Hijackers flew it into the World Trade Center's North Tower. It was the first of the two planes to suffer that fate at ground zero that day.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
WTVM

Former flight attendant and firefighter reflect on how 9/11 impacted their lives

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - People across the Chattahoochee Valley, of all walks of life, are reflecting on the events that unfolded 20 years ago, during 9/11. Deborah Lowry, a flight attendant at the time, said she was in the sky when the first plane crashed into the tower, while, Chris Rebidue, a firefighter told News Leader 9 he still mourns for the brothers and sisters he lost that fateful day.
COLUMBUS, GA
