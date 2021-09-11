Take 2: UConn starting season over again

Steven Krajewski, shown rolling out against Fresno State in UConn's season opener, will be the Huskies' starting quarterback today, replacing Jack Zergiotis. (AP Photo/Gary Kazanjian) Gary Kazanjian

It’s been said so often over the last few years by its fans, and perhaps whispered by its players, that those around the UConn football team have come to see it as a jinx or a hex.

“At least it can’t get any worse,” is the phrase usually uttered or written on social media in the midst of a painful, lopsided loss.

Not long after these words are shared, the fortunes of the team usually take an immediate, even sharper turn for the worse.

But when a team has won only six of its last 38 games, has been blown out more often than teenagers’ hair in the 1980s, and has just lost its head coach, there really is nowhere for the Huskies to go but up.

Oops. Sorry, UConn fans. Those words will probably come back to haunt you.

The Huskies play the first game in the Lou Spanos era today as they welcome Purdue to Pratt & Whitney Stadium. Randy Edsall was asked to step aside by the school Monday and replaced by Spanos, the team’s erstwhile defensive coordinator.

Spanos’ first task is to stop a Big Ten opponent that comes to East Hartford as a 34-point favorite.

Purdue (1-0) beat Oregon State in its opener, with quarterback Jack Plummer throwing for 313 yards and two scores.

“They’ve got a lot of good players at each level. The pass game against Oregon State, they did a nice job with,” Spanos said of the Boilermakers.

UConn (0-2) has been blown out by Fresno State and handled by FCS member Holy Cross in its two games, leading to Edsall’s early departure and Spanos elevation to head coach on an interim basis.

As a whole, Spanos said the players are handling the transition with the coaching staff quite well.

“They’re very mature, even for their age. Some of them are teenagers,” Spanos said. “They know what they want. And they should have a voice.”

Spanos, 26 years an assistant in the NFL and college ranks, is making his head coaching debut. He repeated often during his weekly new conference with reporters that he sought input from the players on a variety of subjects.

“We had our team meeting and we talked about what we want to do,” Spanos said. “We’re going to work hard. And while we work hard we’re going to enjoy ourselves.”

Spanos has by all accounts been well received so far by the UConn players.

“Coach Spanos is a real person. He’s a real guy. And he’s a great coach,” wide receiver Keelan Marion said.

In addition to a new head coach, the Huskies will also employ a new quarterback this week as sophomore Steven Krajewski takes over for classmate Jack Zergiotis. Zergiotis had three interceptions and two fumbles in the Huskies’ first two games.

“Jack’s a great, great quarterback, great athlete,” offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark said. “Now Steve has a chance to go out and prove what he can do.”

Van Demark’s unit, though perhaps not the UConn captain himself, has underperformed so far this season and contributed to the trouble its quarterback has gone through. The offensive line can still be a strength of the team, however, he insists.

“We have to do better but I believe in all my guys,” Van Demark said.

This is the first time UConn has faced Purdue, though the Huskies are in impressive 6-1 against teams from the state of Indiana in their history. UConn is 3-0 against Ball State, 2-1 against Indiana, and 1-0 against Notre Dame.

It may have appeared to have been a tumultuous week in Storrs, and the Huskies have had significant struggles on the field through two games, but Spanos said their confidence level remains high.

“Very high,” he said. “They’ve been through a lot of adversity and they want this season to be special.”