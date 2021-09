Jim Cramer has maintained that September remains among the most treacherous periods of the year. "I have said over and over again that September is the cruelest month and it's playing out that way with rolling corrections all over the place. What goes up today will go down tomorrow and vice- versa. That's a recipe to lose money. Better just to keep some cash, own some gold and wait, unless you are a trader and if that's the case, heed the Williams warning and do some selling today tomorrow and Thursday, if only just to get ahead of all of those who don't know that Sept. 17 starts the toughest period of the year," Cramer wrote in a recent column on Real Money.

STOCKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO