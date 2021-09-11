For the Guys Who Do the Right Thing

Fall of 1980, I’m a freshman at the University of Colorado in Boulder. 17 years old. Terrible at holding my liquor, in part because I weighed 103 pounds. I can’t recall where I met him or much else about him, but one night I went country dancing with a guy I barely knew. About the same age as me, Chris/Mark/Jim (maybe?) had blondish hair and wore jeans and cowboy boots (we were going to a western bar, after all). Soft spoken and what I would have called a regular guy, definitely not my type.