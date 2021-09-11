Lynchburg District Weekly Traffic Alert: Week of Sept. 13-17

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– All southbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed at RidgeGate Parkway for a while on Saturday morning due to a crash. Two southbound lanes were reopened just before 10 a.m. #I25 southbound: Two right lanes closed due to a crash between Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway. Update. https://t.co/APy5bO42XC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 18, 2021 The closure initially shut down all lanes between Exit 192- RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188- Castle Pines Parkway. South Metro Fire Rescue told CBS4 news that there were minor injuries in the crash involving two vehicles, including a Jeep that was seen on its roof. The second vehicle was damaged by debris caused when the Jeep rolled over. #I25 southbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 192 – RidgeGate Parkway and Exit 188 – Castle Pines Parkway. No est. reopen. https://t.co/APy5bO42XC — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) September 18, 2021

DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO ・ 3 HOURS AGO