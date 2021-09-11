CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Brian Anderson to undergo shoulder surgery

By Anthony Franco
 7 days ago
The Marlins hope Brian Anderson will be ready for spring training. Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson will undergo surgery next week to repair a subluxation in his left shoulder, the team informed reporters, including Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald. The team is hopeful he’ll be ready for spring training in 2022.

Anderson was already expected to be out for the rest of this season, and Craig Mish of the Herald reported last week that surgery was a possibility. It’s the second shoulder subluxation of the season for Anderson, who also missed two-and-a-half months earlier in the year with a similar issue. Coupled with a brief IL stint for an oblique strain, those injuries limited Anderson to 264 plate appearances. The 28-year-old hit .249/.337/.378 with seven home runs in that time.

It was the least productive season of Anderson’s four-year big league career. He entered the year as a career .266/.349/.431 hitter. Along with his reliable defense at the hot corner, Anderson had been one of the Marlins’ more consistent performers. While his walk and strikeout rates weren’t meaningfully changed this year, his power production and batted-ball metrics took a step back — perhaps in part due to his ongoing shoulder issues.

Anderson will be eligible for arbitration a second time this offseason. He agreed to a $3.8M salary last winter and is slated to go through the process twice more before reaching free agency after the 2023 season. The Marlins and Anderson had discussed potential extension terms in the past, but new general manager Kim Ng said last winter that she preferred to evaluate Anderson’s 2021 season before reengaging in talks. With Anderson coming off a campaign diminished by injury, it seems the front office will continue to proceed year-by-year through the arbitration process for the time being.

