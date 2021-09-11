NYC’s emergency management commissioner is planning for the next storm

A New York City rainfall record was set on Aug. 21, when 1.94 inches of rain fell in Central Park in one hour. That record was obliterated on Sept. 1 when 3.15 inches of rain fell in just an hour. The remnants of Hurricane Ida devastated the city with massive flooding that left 13 dead, most of them in basement apartments, leaving many New Yorkers wondering if the city could have prepared better to save these vulnerable residents. New York City Emergency Management Department Commissioner John Scrivani helped lead the city’s response to the storm. It was just the latest emergency to strike the city since he was appointed to the job in March. The Staten Islander was also on scene for what may be the city’s greatest emergency as an operations coordinator for the New York City Police Department’s Emergency Service Unit following the attacks of Sept. 11. City & State talked to Scrivani about whether the city has changed its flash flood plans, whether he blames the meteorologists and what kind of emergency he worries about the most.