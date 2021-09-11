CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Some North Texans see tyranny in Biden’s vaccine mandate; others say it affirms belief in shots

By Michael Williams
Dallas News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the coronavirus vaccines were made widely available earlier this year, J.T. Tracey had doubts about whether he would roll up his sleeve. Tracey, 27, said he thought his own immune system might be able to fight the coronavirus better than any vaccine could. But that all changed when clients for the medical-supply company he works for mandated that everybody who does business with them be inoculated. He recently got his vaccine.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Australia made 'huge mistake' in cancelling submarine deal, says French envoy

MELBOURNE/PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Australia has made a "huge" diplomatic error by ditching a multi-billion-dollar order for French submarines in favour of an alternative deal with the United States and Britain, France's envoy to Canberra said on Saturday. Canberra announced on Thursday it would scrap its 2016 deal with...
CNN

5 reasons why FDA advisers did not recommend Covid-19 booster shots for everyone

(CNN) — Vaccine advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration declined Friday to recommend the agency approve Covid-19 booster doses for everyone who got vaccinated six months ago or longer. They did recommend a more limited step: emergency use authorization for people 65 and older, and for people at...
NBC News

U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. "We now assess it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, said. "It was a mistake."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Coronavirus
City
Plano, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Vaccines
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Dallas County, TX
Government
Reuters

U.S. authorities accelerate removal of Haitians at US-Mexico border

CIUDAD ACUÑA, Mexico, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities moved some 2,000 people to other immigration processing stations on Friday from a Texas border town that has seen an influx of Haitian and other migrants, the Department of Homeland Security said on Saturday. Such transfers will continue "in order to...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Associated Press

Police say they’re ready for rally supporting Jan. 6 rioters

WASHINGTON (AP) — The fence around the Capitol is back up. The D.C. police department is at the ready, and U.S. Capitol Police have requested assistance from nearby law enforcement agencies including the U.S. National Guard. The Capitol police are taking no chances as they prepare for Saturday’s rally at...
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy