Some North Texans see tyranny in Biden’s vaccine mandate; others say it affirms belief in shots
When the coronavirus vaccines were made widely available earlier this year, J.T. Tracey had doubts about whether he would roll up his sleeve. Tracey, 27, said he thought his own immune system might be able to fight the coronavirus better than any vaccine could. But that all changed when clients for the medical-supply company he works for mandated that everybody who does business with them be inoculated. He recently got his vaccine.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0