— — — An eastbound vehicle struck a stone mailbox column on July 16 and fled the scene in the 2700 block of Pleasant Valley Road, Saville Twp. Roger Maxwell, 50, of Newport, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado, was stopped by state police at 10:13 p.m., July 22, at Hickory Ridge and Newport roads in Miller Twp. He was suspected of DUI and was in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, police said.

NEWPORT, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO