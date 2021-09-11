CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-Infected Spouses Die on Same Day in Different States

TheDailyBeast
 7 days ago
A couple with seven children contracted COVID and then died on the same day—in different states. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, of Detroit were getting ready to take a trip to Florida last month when he suddenly felt ill. According to Fox 2, Troy decided to stay home while his wife of 22 years headed out of town and developed symptoms soon after arriving. The unvaccinated spouses ended up in the ICU—Troy back in Michigan and Charletta in Florida, where her condition only worsened. “Her lungs were severely damaged and... they just couldn’t do any more for her,” sister-in-law Tiki Green said, adding that news of his wife’s deterioration sent Troy into a spiral. “He just basically couldn’t take that. He just started having chest pains and eventually a couple of hours later he passed.” According to a GoFundMe, the Greens died within eight hours of each other.

