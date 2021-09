Like most millennials, I have talked about where I was on 9/11 countless times. It’s not a very interesting story, to be honest. I was in eighth grade homeroom in Tampa, Florida. My teacher wheeled the AV cart to the front of the room and turned on the news. I remember the looped footage of a plane hitting the South Tower. The plumes of smoke. That first day, I struggled to put the event in context. My only experience with New York had been a class trip in 2000, where we ate pizza at Sbarro, of all places.

KIDS ・ 9 DAYS AGO