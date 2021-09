It is usually unhealthy to obsess over the play of someone who is no longer on your team. But it is vital Carson Wentz plays most of his snaps this year, despite no longer being an Eagle. There is a first round pick on the line. In order for the Eagles to get it, Wentz will need to play 75% of the snaps for the Colts. Which means he needs to play around 13 games, give or take a few snaps. If the Colts make the playoffs, he will need to play only 70% of his snaps (around 12 games).

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO