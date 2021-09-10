CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Review: Macbeth with Dinosaurs “Dad Bod”

By Jesse Bereta
bubbleblabber.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a household of four dinosaurs, Siward is doing his best to be the man of the house. Between paying the bills and fixing the roof, he loses his cool and gets in a physical altercation with the next-door dad. Unfortunately, during the fight, Siward is bitten. In the middle of the night, he turns into a terrible monster, a were-dad.

www.bubbleblabber.com

Comments / 0

Related
bubbleblabber.com

Adult Swim Posts Pilot Episode For “Macbeth With Dinosaurs” Series

Adult Swim has posted a new quarter-hour pilot episode for a new series called Macbeth with Dinosaurs. The Williams Street-produced series was animated by Awesome Inc. (Squidbillies) and sound production by Blue Tube. The series was created, Written, and directed by Matt Foster & Dave W. Campbell and is starring Brad Burroughs, Zach Campbell, and Dave W. Campbell with editing by Nick Gibbons and Paul Painter. The synopsis reads as follows:
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Duke of Death and His Maid “The Duke and Alice”

Imagine never being able to touch the one you love. The Duke was cursed by a witch, and every living thing he touches dies. He lives in a villa with his maid and butler being the only people he has contact with. The maid Alice makes every day interesting however with her constant teasing. This is a story about a maid constantly teasing her beloved Duke.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Season Review: Shadows House Season One

The Shadows, characterized by their pitch-black appearance and tendency to emit soot when agitated, are a family of nobles who reside in a colossal manor deep within the mountains far from other humans. When a Shadow child is nearly of age, they are assigned a Living Doll who acts not only as their attendant but also as their second half—the faces they could have had if not for their complexion.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Archer “Shots”

The Agency crew try to take their minds off of work and kick back with a night of camaraderie and drinks–with a heavy emphasis on the drinks. The group succeeds in their copious consumption of alcohol, but as they spend more time with each other they begin to remember why it’s been so long that they’ve had such a friendly bonding experience.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dinosaurs#Fatherhood#Adult Swim#Hoa#Adhd
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Higurashi – When They Cry: Sotsu “Cotton-Revealing Chapter, Part 2”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Mion starts trying to get closer to Keiichi by using Shion as a cover, but when Shion starts teasing her by getting close to him herself, Mion’s boosted Hinamizawa Syndrome activates, leading to her strangling Shion to death in a fit of rage and paranoia about her and Keiichi going into the shed of sacred tools during the festival.
COMICS
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: The Case Study of Vanitas “Friends”

When Noé runs into Charlatan at the party, he isn’t sure what to expect, but it definitely wasn’t a traumatizing flashback to his childhood. Growing up, we see his early life as his backstory is more fully fleshed out and revealed. After the deaths of his human grandparents, he went to live with Louis and his sister.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: The Smurfs “Unsmurfable Smile/Mind the Cat”

Smurfette and Blossom try to make Grouchy smile by taking him on a camping trip. Gargamel falls under the mind control of Azrael, and the Smurfs must set him free. There’s no need to be grouchy. Do you want to know why? Because we got ourselves another batch of smurfy adventures that’ll put a smile on our faces and make us purr like a cat.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Star Trek Lower Decks “The Spy Humongous”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Boimler is scouted by a group of hopeful ensigns who plan for promotion, while Tendi, Mariner, and Rutherford go through the Cerritos’ anomalies, and Captain Freeman negotiates with Pakled leadership. OUR TAKE. Lower Decks carries what will hopefully be a strong trend of episodes for the remainder of...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Scranton Times

The rock that ended the dinosaurs was much

The first cave art. The dawn of agriculture. Although these are among the most crucial moments in humankind’s beginnings, our most dramatic origin story starts 66 million years ago. It was the apocalyptic instant when a rock from outer space slammed into Earth, terminating the age of dinosaurs and eventually offering a bountiful new world to our mammalian ancestors.
AGRICULTURE
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Battle Game in 5 Seconds: “Trueblade”

Overview: Akira (Robbie Daymond), Yuri (Laura Stahl), Madoka (Billy Kametz), Shin (Bill Butts), and Satoru all discuss their abilities as they prepare for the team battle. Our Take: In what is a true testament of this show’s potential coming to fruition, “Trueblade” represents all the best aspects I had hoped the series could deliver on.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Funimation Announces Sonny Boy English Dub Premiere Date

Madhouse Studio’s Sonny Boy is getting a September 16th start date for the show’s English dubbed adaptation for HiDive. The series is written and directed by Shingo Natsume, with original character designs provided by Hisashi Eguchi and Norifumi Kugai adapting the designs for animation. Here is the English dub cast and crew:
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Corner Gas Animated “Plots and Plans”

Oscar is surprised to find out that he doesn’t have a burial plot beside his wife on top of the hill. He attempts to move some bodies around to make room until Davis stops him. With no other option, Oscar sells Emma’s plot so they can rest next to one another. But when she finds out, she’s not happy. So, they are going to have to find the owners of both hilltop plots.
TV SERIES
bubbleblabber.com

Review: Warhammer 40K – Angels of Death “Awakenings”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Kazarion recalls his time before being transferred to the Death Watch, prior to returning to the Blood Angels. In the present, Kazarion and his team continue their search for Orpheo, facing further hordes of mutated enemies. In the course of the battle, Coro and Raphael are killed. OUR...
VIDEO GAMES
bubbleblabber.com

English Dub Review: Mother of the Goddess’ Dormitory (Uncensored): “A Childhood Friend Visits the Dorm / Koushi Goes Undercover at a Women’s College”

Overview: Sutea (Juliet Simmons) inspects Koushi’s (Brittany Karbowski) home to ascertain whether it is a suitable place for him to live. Later, Atena (Christina Kelly) and Kiriya (Katelyn Barr) forget their lunches so Koushi goes undercover as a girl to deliver it to them. Our Take: Despite it’s wash, rinse...
TV SERIES
gizmostory.com

Pop Singer Cardi B’s New Look like a Cardi C: Image Go Viral

One of the most worldwide famous pop singers, Cardi B, has boosted the internet. She is one of the greatest singers of America. She is known for her famous hit Taki Taki and Girls Like You, and many more are there. Although moreover she is famous for her songs, at the same time, she is also known for her looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

What Really Happened To Palmer's Wife Breena On NCIS

CBS crime drama "NCIS" has had a long run of 18 seasons and is gearing up for a 19th. As fans excitedly wait to return to the series, many are refreshing their memories about what happened in previous seasons and the characters who have entered and exited the show. Brian Dietzen, who portrays chief medical examiner Jimmy Palmer, and Michelle Pierce, who plays his wife Breena, are just two characters that experienced a rollercoaster of a storyline in Season 18. As the "NCIS" fandom page writes, Palmer stepped in as chief medical examiner to replace the beloved Ducky (played by David McCallum), who left the team to enjoy a well-deserved retirement. Palmer met his wife through the job as she worked as a mortician, as reported by Express. The two had plenty in common and immediately experienced the spark that comes with new love, going on to marry and welcome a daughter, Victoria, into the world a few years later.
TV SERIES
HOLAUSA

Bald is beautiful! Jada Pinkett says Will Smith loves her new look

Red Table Talk is back and Jada Pinkett Smith, her mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris, and daughter Willow Smith are ready to open up the conversation. The host shared her excitement on Instagram with a captivating video showing fans what to expect- like their new hairstyle. Not everyone believes they can rock a bald look but Jada and Willow took clippers to their heads and look stunning. “WE ARE BACK!!!! WE ARE BOLD!!! AND a few of us ARE BALD!!!” Jada wrote in the caption. Joining the discussion was comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish who famously shaved her head in 2020 and she asked Jada what her husband Will Smith thought about the smooth look.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy