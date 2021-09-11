CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paddle/Camp/Hike Selden's Island, Haddam

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHadlyme Ferry Boat Launch 89B Ferry Rd · Lyme, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. Kayak and camp on the CT RIver's largest island on a creek featured in Billy Joel's River of Dreams video.. We will paddle around the island to Quarry Knob campsite. Camping on Seldens Island is very popular and I reserved the last open Saturday this summer. YOU NEED TO BRING FRESH WATER FOR COOKING/EATING none on the island. After breakfast we will hike around the island exploring an old quarry then paddle back to the cars.. Suitable kayaks only > 10' (no canoes the river is too rough) Priority given to AMC volunteers and limited to people regularly participate in CT AMC paddles and hikes and have remote camping experience. Cost $5 pp. to reimburse Bill for camping fee MAP AND INFO: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DEEP/stateparks/camping/rivercamping/SeldenNeckpdf.pdf Selden Neck State Park - Explore Connecticut (explorect.org) https://www.reddit.com/r/Connecticut/comments/1uz74e/til_billy_joel_filmed_the_music_video_for_river/ REGISTER HERE BUT You must ALSO RSVP @ https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, addtl. info. and correct directions to trailhead.Please cancel with at least 48 notice so the wait list can attend. AMC Rating: For intermediate paddlers who have backpacking camping experience. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Required Equipment: You should know what to bring for overnight remote camping and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials A Kayaker's Camping Checklist | Paddling.com Packing a Kayak for Camping :: Superior Paddling.

activities.outdoors.org

outdoors.org

CT River Swallow Paddle

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us to view the world renowned display of the swallow murmuration on the Connecticut River. We will meet in the afternoon to paddle to the prime viewing location, have dinner in our boats on the water while waiting for the show to begin at sunset, then return in the dark. Approx. 5 miles, 4 hours. Participants must have their own equipment. Wearing PFD is mandatory, as well as white lights after dark. Bring food, water, sunscreen, bug spray, safety gear. Registration required with leader by Friday, Sept. 10, 9 PM. to receive details of time and place. Limit 10 boats, Leave No Trace principles. Trip may be modified due to conditions.
outdoors.org

20s & 30s Fall Getaway Weekend: Three Mile Island Camp

Registration is required for this activity. Join AMC Young Members (20s & 30s) for a weekend getaway to Three Mile Island Camp (TMIC), Lake Winnipesaukee, NH. Situated on an island of 43 rocky woodland acres, TMIC offers a delightful recreational experience in the heart of New Hampshire's lake district. Participants will enjoy a weekend of canoeing, kayaking, sitting by cabins or campfires, playing games, and having a grand ole time! A couple of 'led' activities will be offered but mostly this will be an unstructured weekend to socialize, swim/paddle/walk, and relax! This is a perfect getaway for AMC newbies and veterans alike. Sleeping consists of quaint 2-person cabins each equipped with a little dock right on the water's edge. Wake up to the sounds of loons and beautiful sunrises! Delicious meals will be provided and are served family style in a warm, social atmosphere. Participants must arrive at the loading dock on Friday for either the 5pm or 8:30 pm (or Saturday @ 9am) departure for a short boat ride to the island. Sunday's return ferry will depart at 1pm. No exceptions! Questions can be directed to the co-/leaders.
outdoors.org

Dismal Brook Preserve, North Granby, (C3C, Easy)

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Easy with with one rather steep hill. About 3.5 miles on this new Granby Land Trust preserve. A variety of habitats and terrain make this an interesting and beautiful property with overlooks to view the pond. After a short loop trail through damp woods, we'll head to several trails that together create a longer loop, with an out and back visit to the pond. We will not ascend the entire steep slope in one go, but rather use easy two trails running across the face of the slope to break up the ascent. After walking through woods at the top of the slope, we will return to the starting point down the steep hill, where hiking poles could be helpful. Meet for a 10:00 start. Driving Directions: Take Rte. 10 north through the center of Granby to the roundabout at East Street. Go west (left) on East St. to Loomis St on the right. Dismal Brook Preserve will be on the left side of Loomis St. (GPS Ref; 253 Loomis St., North Granby, CT).
Only In Delaware

Paddle Through The Burton Island Ecosystem On A Wildlife Kayak Tour In Delaware

Delaware’s outer coastal plain is an intricate ecosystem where humans and their environment intertwine. If you’ve ever wondered what secrets our many salt marshes hold, this wildlife kayak tour through the Burton Island area is just the adventure you’re looking for. Learn more about the Burton Island Wildlife Kayak Tour on the Coastal Kayak website, […] The post Paddle Through The Burton Island Ecosystem On A Wildlife Kayak Tour In Delaware appeared first on Only In Your State.
Only In Rhode Island

These 7 Easy Loop Trail Hikes Will Show You All Of The Natural Beauty Rhode Island has to offer

There’s not much better than a good hike out in nature. Breathing in fresh air, hearing the birds above, observing your surroundings, it’s a great way to enjoy time with loved ones or find some peace and quiet for yourself. One of the nicest ways to hike is on a loop trail, there is no […] The post These 7 Easy Loop Trail Hikes Will Show You All Of The Natural Beauty Rhode Island has to offer appeared first on Only In Your State.
outdoors.org

Jewett and Pleasant Valley Preserves, Lyme, Moderate

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. Approximately 5 mile loop hike on various Lyme Land Conservation Trust, Town of Lyme, and Nature Conservancy trails. A lovely woods walk with no rock scrambling or steep climbs, although there are a few long climbs. Meet 10:00 AM at the Lyme Library and Town Hall parking lot on the west side of Rte. 156, 1.6 miles south of the intersection of Rtes. 82 and 156. There is no Town Hall sign easily visible from Rte. 156, so watch for a stone wall that is in front of the Town Hall instead. We will need to move all of the cars to a nearby parking lot to leave room in the small town hall parking lot. If you have a GPS, the address for the town hall is 480 Hamburg Rd. Bring snack, liquid, lunch. For those who are traveling westbound on Rte. 82: Rte. 82 is closed between the intersections with Rte. 11 and Rte. 156 due to bridge work. The detour route will be clearly marked. Please visit the state DOT website for details. There is no detour for those traveling eastbound on Rte. 82. Rain or extreme heat cancels.
outdoors.org

Maine Island Trail Sampler Paddle - Knubble Bay Camp/Beal Island

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact registrar below. What better way to get back to paddling than with a group! Open to paddlers with some sea kayaking and self-rescue experience. Bring your sea kayak (or rent), camping gear, and food for socially distanced camping on Knubble Bay grounds. Paddle with a group to a sampler of islands we can get out on and explore. Learn more about the eight or more islands on the Maine Island Trail midcoast that are possible destinations determined by conditions, abilities, and our ambition. Friendly AMC leaders familiar with the area will lead paddlers. Come for 1 day or both. Leader will contact each participant in advance of trip. Limited to 10 participants plus leaders Program begins at 3 pm Friday, Sept 17 and ends at 3 pm Sun, Sept 19 (optional camping Fri and Sat evenings). Or come just for the day Saturday and/or Sunday. All meals are on your own. Eat out nearby or bring your own food. Appropriate kayaks for ocean (min. 14 ft, spray deck) and PFD required to participate. Kayaks and PFD's are available to rent from a local outfitter who can deliver directly to Knubble Bay Camp: call 207-404-1100 or visit https://www.seaspraykayaking.com/rent/ Please contact Gail Fensom, REGISTRAR to sign up: gailrond@comcast.net.
outdoors.org

Prince William Forest South Valley Trail Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. This is a 4.5 mile hike through the forests and along the streams of Prince William Forest Park. We will start by heading about 1 mile down hill on a narrow, rocky, and rooty path to the South Fork of Quantico Creek. Then we'll hike about 2 miles along the Creek on a trail that is, at times, narrow and rocky. Finally, we'll complete our loop with a gentle 0.5 mile climb followed by about 1 mile through the woods back to the parking lot. The total elevation gain is approximately 500 feet. This hike is rated easy. The exact meeting point will be shared with registered participants. To attend, you must first register and complete the liability waiver by clicking "register now" on this page and then receive confirmation from the activity's leader. This is a scouting trip for the leaders who have been to the area many times, but have not hiked this specific route for several years. Prince William Forest Park has a rich and long history. It was established in 1936 as Chopawamsic Recreation Demonstration Area. It encompasses more than 15,000 acres of land and, in addition to great hiking trails, it offers camping (campgrounds and backcountry camping), cabins (built by the Civilian Conservation Corps) for individuals or large groups, bicycling, orienteering, and much more. Come explore a bit of this park with us! *** Note that there is no AMC fee for this program, but the park has an entrance fee of $20 fee per vehicle. An annual park pass is $35. Other federal park passes are also accepted. Please see link below for more information. ***
outdoors.org

Day Hiking in the Adirondacks

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for three days of day hiking in beautiful Adirondack Park in mid-September with overnights at a comfortable hotel (rated by guests as superb) in Lake Placid, NY. We plan to summit one or more 4,000-footers and shorter peaks with great views.* Thus, this trip is ideal for non-peak baggers and persons interested in hiking a variety of peaks in Adirondack Park. On each Friday and Saturday, we'll aim to hike ~8-10 miles with ~2,000-3,000 ft of elevation gain; on Sunday, we'll aim to hike ~3-6 miles with less elevation gain with a goal of ending by mid-day to allow everyone time to sightsee and begin their drive home. The hikes are considered moderately strenuous; we'll take breaks along the way and time to enjoy the views. Specific hike plans will be provided to registered hikers in early September, and the weather and trailhead parking situation will contribute to our final hike plans. In addition to some great day hiking, we'll spend a few hours on Friday afternoon with an Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) hike guide and educator to learn more about Adirondack Park and Leave No Trace(TM) principles. All participants are expected to have recent hiking experience consistent with the mileage and elevation gain specified above and experience hiking on New Hampshire (or VT, ME, NY, or similar) terrain; be in good, strong hiking condition; enjoy group hiking and the camaraderie that typically develops; and if applicable, be willing to follow AMC rules and CDC and states' guidance regarding COVID-19. We'll aim to hike at a steady, moderate pace, yet our pace will be set by the slowest hiker in the group. We will hike as a group, and rain or shine (and in the infamous Adirondack mud) in normal weather conditions. Registration Procedure: Registration is required, and the registration process is multi-step. To begin, you must click Register Now above and enter the required info. Subsequently, a hike leader will be in touch to describe the next steps of the registration process. Upon successful completion of all steps, the participant will receive a confirmation email. Please note: only hikers who are of confirmed registration status may join us for this hike outing. Cost: See below. A full description of what is included and excluded in the cost, and the cancellation policy, will be provided to hikers who submit their indication of interest by clicking Register Now above. * The hiking itinerary, and all information, is subject to change. Final determinations will be made by the coleaders.
Daily Herald

Don't forget your fishing pole when planning camping trip or hike

Fall is a great time to get out into nature in the Midwest, just don't forget to bring your fishing rod. Activities like hiking and camping are great options during the fall, and for good reason. Comfortable temperatures, fewer bugs and gorgeous fall foliage make for a great all-around experience.
outdoors.org

Let's Bike the Nashua River Trail

Registration is required for this activity. Let's Bike the Nashua River Rail Trail. The Nashua River Rail Trail stretches from southern Nashua, New Hampshire, to downtown Ayer, Massachusetts, connecting to the towns of Pepperell and Groton. The trail is built on the former rail corridor of the Hollis Branch of the Boston and Maine Railroad. Deciduous forests border most of the path and provide shade even on a sunny, summer day. The pathway winds through several wetlands and waterways, with plenty of opportunities to take in views and offers the chance to see turtles, birds, and other wildlife along the way. We will ride 24.6 miles on a paved cycling trail. Road bikes, hybrids, gravel bikes, and mountain bikes are all suitable for this ride. We won't be breaking any speed records. Plan to enjoy the views, keep an eye out for wildlife, and socialize. We'll probably average about 10-12 miles an hour. We can grab some pizza or ice cream during or after the ride. There is an option to take the train/bus to get to the starting point. Bring a mask, helmet, water/electrolytes, snacks, bicycle lock, repair kit that includes a spare tube/patch kit, and pump. If the weather forecast calls for heavy rain, thunder, lightning, or high winds, our ride will be rescheduled.
Mens Journal

Ever Paddle a Fjord? Iceland’s Hornstrandir Nature Reserve Is a Kayaker’s Paradise

In the Westfjords region of Iceland—a giant, serrated peninsula jutting out of the country’s remote northwest—the only thing possibly outnumbering the jellyfish are the waterfalls. Like tentacles in their own right, they cascade from lava-topped plateaus thousands of feet above. There are simply too many to count. I lose track at 23. Put both hands together and the spaces between your fingers represent all the fjords ripe for exploring.
lonelyplanet.com

Hiking, birding and wild camping at the best beaches near Edinburgh

Strolling amongst the cobbled streets and steep wynds of Edinburgh, unless you're looking out from atop Arthur's Seat, it's easy to forget that the Scottish capital is also home to breathtaking stretches of silvery sands and dramatic coastal views which can give travelers a completely new perspective on the city.
outdoors.org

Beginner Backpacking: Ethan Pond

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) If you would like to try out backpacking, this weekend is for you. AMC's guides introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, route finding, campsite cooking, and campsite selection to active adults. The first night is spent at the Highland Center for a trip orientation and gear review before setting out for a 2-day, 1-night trip to Ethan Pond perched on the edge of the Pemigewasset Wilderness. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, camp set up, and more Free use of all gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.
outdoors.org

Women Unwind at the Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center

The Stephen & Betsy Corman AMC Harriman Outdoor Center,. Registration is required for this activity. Come join Julia and Marina for an end of the summer weekend at the beautiful Harriman Outdoor Center. Breakneck Pond will be our inspiration as we come together to unwind. Activities will include morning yoga with Sandy, forest bathing and kayaking/canoeing. There will also be plenty of opportunities to explore the magnificent campground on your own. Saturday we will enjoy a happy hour which will include an art project to spark our creativity and remind us to connect to our inner child. We will end Saturday evening around a fire circle where we will soak up the stars and share our dreams for the future and let go of the past. The price for the weekend includes accommodations, all activities, breakfast Saturday and Sunday, and Saturday dinner. Trail lunches and Friday dinner are available to purchase separately. Bring your own happy hour beverages and snacks to share. We welcome all women, no judgments, expectations or experience needed. We hope to see you there! Cabin and Camping spaces are available. We have reserved the Storm King cabin for our group which includes four shared bedroom and a large common room. If you wish to camp, we have space available in the Beaver Brook shelters. A central bathhouse with hot showers and flush toilets is available for cabin and camp usage. The event is sponsored by the NY-NoJ Chapter's Harriman Program Committee Volunteer Leaders. Canoe, kayaks and yoga equipment is available for free courtesy of the New York-North Jersey Chapter. Registration Registration is mandatory. This program sells out, so register early! Registered guests will receive an Information Sheet with their Confirmation email. Cost Camping: $135 Members / $175 Non-members Cabin: $185 Members / $225 Non-Members After Friday, Sept. 3, all rates increase by $20. Rate includes 2 nights accommodation (Fri & Sat), Saturday dinner, Saturday and Sunday breakfast, and program leadership provided by volunteer leaders. Friday dinner may be purchased separately before you check out in Eventbrite. Meals purchased upon arrival may be subject to a 20% surcharge. Cancellation Policy Reservations cancelled more than 14 days in advance receive a full refund minus a $25 processing fee. Reservations cancelled 14 days or less in advance are not refundable. If the AMC must cancel a program, registrants will be notified and all fees will be refunded. Normal weather will not cancel this event.
outdoors.org

SAVE THE DATE - Connecticut Chapter Centennial Celebration, Hubbard Park, Meriden

Registration is not required for this activity. However, you may wish to contact the leader(s) if you have any questions. The Connecticut Chapter Centennial Celebration, Hubbard Park, Meriden. Join us Saturday, September 18 at Hubbard Park in Meriden to celebrate our Chapter's centennial birthday. We formed in June 1921 on West Peak at Hubbard Park, and our Chapter will return to Hubbard Park to celebrate our 100th birthday, with hiking, food, and fellowship. A morning hike to West Peak will leave the main parking lot at 9 am, and hikers and non-hikers alike will assemble beginning at noon in the Park in the vicinity of the tennis courts for a picnic and a program of speakers to celebrate our birthday. The new, professionally printed Chapter centennial history, titled "A Century Outdoors", will be available. You may take a copy or copies and send payment later or bring a blank check. To participate in the morning hike (C3B), a moderate pace, strenuous terrain, approx. 4-mile climb to West Peak, meet leader John Grasso at 9:00 am in the main parking area situated between the swimming pool and playground. We'll walk the Metacomet Trail to Castle Crag on East Peak, and then leave the Metacomet Trail to walk the road from East Peak to West Peak. We'll spend time at the site of our Chapter's formation on June 11, 1921. We will have spotted cars near West Peak, and we'll return to the main parking area by car and join the Chapter picnic. For the picnic, please pack a lunch, and bring a folding chair or blanket. If you are bringing your family, feel free to bring outside games and there is a playground across the parking lot from the event. Plan to arrive around noon. The Chapter will supply cakes, sodas, seltzer, and water. We can socialize until the program with speakers kicks off around 1 pm. Steady rain on September 18 will postpone this event. Hubbard Park Address: 999 W Main St, Meriden, CT 06451.
CONNECTICUT STATE
outdoors.org

Pine Creek Rail Trail (PA) Three-Night Bike-packing Trip

Registration is required for this activity. In order to comply with Pennsylvania Youth Protection Laws, all children under 18 years of age must be accompanied by their parent or legal guardian. This policy applies for all events offered by the Delaware Valley Chapter as well as any other chapter events within the state of Pennsylvania.
