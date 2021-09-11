Paddle/Camp/Hike Selden's Island, Haddam

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for three days of day hiking in beautiful Adirondack Park in mid-September with overnights at a comfortable hotel (rated by guests as superb) in Lake Placid, NY. We plan to summit one or more 4,000-footers and shorter peaks with great views.* Thus, this trip is ideal for non-peak baggers and persons interested in hiking a variety of peaks in Adirondack Park. On each Friday and Saturday, we'll aim to hike ~8-10 miles with ~2,000-3,000 ft of elevation gain; on Sunday, we'll aim to hike ~3-6 miles with less elevation gain with a goal of ending by mid-day to allow everyone time to sightsee and begin their drive home. The hikes are considered moderately strenuous; we'll take breaks along the way and time to enjoy the views. Specific hike plans will be provided to registered hikers in early September, and the weather and trailhead parking situation will contribute to our final hike plans. In addition to some great day hiking, we'll spend a few hours on Friday afternoon with an Adirondack Mountain Club (ADK) hike guide and educator to learn more about Adirondack Park and Leave No Trace(TM) principles. All participants are expected to have recent hiking experience consistent with the mileage and elevation gain specified above and experience hiking on New Hampshire (or VT, ME, NY, or similar) terrain; be in good, strong hiking condition; enjoy group hiking and the camaraderie that typically develops; and if applicable, be willing to follow AMC rules and CDC and states' guidance regarding COVID-19. We'll aim to hike at a steady, moderate pace, yet our pace will be set by the slowest hiker in the group. We will hike as a group, and rain or shine (and in the infamous Adirondack mud) in normal weather conditions. Registration Procedure: Registration is required, and the registration process is multi-step. To begin, you must click Register Now above and enter the required info. Subsequently, a hike leader will be in touch to describe the next steps of the registration process. Upon successful completion of all steps, the participant will receive a confirmation email. Please note: only hikers who are of confirmed registration status may join us for this hike outing. Cost: See below. A full description of what is included and excluded in the cost, and the cancellation policy, will be provided to hikers who submit their indication of interest by clicking Register Now above. * The hiking itinerary, and all information, is subject to change. Final determinations will be made by the coleaders.

