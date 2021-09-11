Paddle/Camp/Hike Selden's Island, Haddam
Hadlyme Ferry Boat Launch 89B Ferry Rd · Lyme, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. Kayak and camp on the CT RIver's largest island on a creek featured in Billy Joel's River of Dreams video.. We will paddle around the island to Quarry Knob campsite. Camping on Seldens Island is very popular and I reserved the last open Saturday this summer. YOU NEED TO BRING FRESH WATER FOR COOKING/EATING none on the island. After breakfast we will hike around the island exploring an old quarry then paddle back to the cars.. Suitable kayaks only > 10' (no canoes the river is too rough) Priority given to AMC volunteers and limited to people regularly participate in CT AMC paddles and hikes and have remote camping experience. Cost $5 pp. to reimburse Bill for camping fee MAP AND INFO: https://portal.ct.gov/-/media/DEEP/stateparks/camping/rivercamping/SeldenNeckpdf.pdf Selden Neck State Park - Explore Connecticut (explorect.org) https://www.reddit.com/r/Connecticut/comments/1uz74e/til_billy_joel_filmed_the_music_video_for_river/ REGISTER HERE BUT You must ALSO RSVP @ https://www.meetup.com/AMC-CT-Chapter/ Only Meetup will have last minute updates, addtl. info. and correct directions to trailhead.Please cancel with at least 48 notice so the wait list can attend. AMC Rating: For intermediate paddlers who have backpacking camping experience. You must stay with the group without holding us back. Required Equipment: You should know what to bring for overnight remote camping and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials A Kayaker's Camping Checklist | Paddling.com Packing a Kayak for Camping :: Superior Paddling.activities.outdoors.org
