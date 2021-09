If you're a massive sports fan, then you know just how cruel the NFL offseason can be. Going months upon months without football can be a tiresome experience, but September always comes through for us as the season begins with a Thursday night matchup. Typically, this game contains the defending Super Bowl champs, and 2021 is no different as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to take on the Dallas Cowboys.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO