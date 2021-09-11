CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Osceola Times Two

outdoors.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRegistration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike of Mt. Osceola and it's east peak, both on the NH48 list. This will be an almost-full-loop hike with a short car spot. Total distance is 9.8 miles and 2550 feet elevation gain hiked at a 'moderate' pace (expect an overall hiking time of 6-8 hours, depending on the pace of the group). This hike is suitable for people who have done similar distance and elevation in New England in the past 12 months. The leader's hiking dog, Pretzel, will be joining us. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. Following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, we note that masks are advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

activities.outdoors.org

Comments / 0

Related
outdoors.org

Author Talk: Ken MacGray and the 52 With A View

Registration is required for this activity. Join author Ken MacGray on Zoom for a discussion of the increasingly-popular 52 With A View hiking list, created to be a complement to the New Hampshire 4,000 Footers. We will explore the origin of the list and how it was created by the Over The Hill Hikers from Sandwich, NH, the appeal of the hikes on the list to both experienced and beginner hikers alike, and a new comprehensive guidebook which contains everything you need to explore these peaks. Ken MacGray is a freelance writer and guidebook author. He's written New Hampshire's 52 With A View - A Hiker's Guide (2nd Edition), AMC's Southern New Hampshire Trail Guide (5th Edition), and is currently working on the 31st Edition of the White Mountain Guide, also for AMC. He lives in southern New Hampshire and can usually be found wandering throughout the state's forests.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Lodge to Hut Adventure: Carter Notch

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) Experience the beauty of the White Mountains with this unique adventure for active adults. Led by AMC's Outdoor Guides, you'll enjoy two days of guided hikes to and from historic Carter Notch Hut for an overnight in a secluded yet spectacular corner of the White Mountains during the height of fall foliage. Throughout the weekend, AMC Guides will share natural history and backcountry skills to help you get the most of of the hike. This program is designed for active adults that are interested in hiking moderately challenging terrain with a group while learning about the surrounding mountains.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

ACTIVITY RESERVATIONS

Experience the beauty of the White Mountains with this unique adventure for active adults. Led by AMC's Outdoor Guides, you'll enjoy two days of guided hikes to and from historic Carter Notch Hut for an overnight in a secluded yet spectacular corner of the White Mountains during the height of fall foliage. Throughout the weekend, AMC Guides will share natural history and backcountry skills to help you get the most of of the hike. This program is designed for active adults that are interested in hiking moderately challenging terrain with a group while learning about the surrounding mountains.
LIFESTYLE
outdoors.org

Beginner Backpacking: Ethan Pond

Registration is required for this activity. (best time to call: 9am - 5pm, Monday - Saturday) If you would like to try out backpacking, this weekend is for you. AMC's guides introduce backpacking skills such as backcountry travel considerations, Leave No Trace ©, route finding, campsite cooking, and campsite selection to active adults. The first night is spent at the Highland Center for a trip orientation and gear review before setting out for a 2-day, 1-night trip to Ethan Pond perched on the edge of the Pemigewasset Wilderness. PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS: Learn backpacking skills: backcountry travel, LNT, navigation, backcountry cooking, camp set up, and more Free use of all gear and equipment for backpacking Travel through beautiful remote terrain in the White Mountains.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
outtherecolorado.com

Body of deceased climber to remain on Colorado fourteener, according to report

According to a report from CBS Denver, the body of fallen climber Kelly McDermott will remain on Capitol Peak with no future recovery efforts planned at this time. This news follows an accident that occurred while crews were attempting to recover McDermott's body on August 4 after a fatal accident involving McDermott took place on July 31. As crews made their way to his body, an "avalanche of rocks" came tumbling down, injuring multiple members of the search and rescue team. The rugged and loose terrain has continued to pose issues as search and rescue crews have attempted to form a plan to get McDermott's body off of the mountain for the past month. It has since been deemed too dangerous to continue with this effort.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osceola Times#Pretzel#Ma
The Independent

Gabby Petito: Search for missing YouTuber narrows as witness spots her van in Grand Teton National Park

The search for Gabby Petito is narrowing after a witness came forward to say she saw the missing YouTuber’s van on the day she was last heard from.Shannon Baker says she and her husband Russell spotted the distinctive Ford Transit Van in a parking area near Jenny Lake in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming at about 5pm on 25 August.The sighting is being welcomed by the Petito family and investigators as potentially crucial to locating the missing YouTuber.The nationwide search has been “hindered” by Ms Petito’s boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement or offer any information...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Only In West Virginia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
ENVIRONMENT
click orlando

Tropical Storm Odette forms in the Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. – The area being monitored off of the east coast of the U.S. has developed into Tropical Storm Odette. As of 11 p.m. Friday, the system was about 200 miles southeast of Cape May, New Jersey with maximum sustained winds at 40 mph. Odette was moving northeast at 15 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
ORLANDO, FL
KUTV

Crews preparing giant sequoias as wildfire nears

THREE RIVERS, Calif. (KMPH) — Crews are getting the Giant Forest ready before the KNP Complex Fire reaches the famous grove of ancient trees. They are removing fuel and applying structure wrap on some of the iconic monarch sequoias that characterize the most famous area of Sequoia National Park. The wrapping can withstand high temperatures for short periods. It has been used by federal officials for years to protect sensitive areas from wildfires.
Only In Ohio

The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio

If you’re a true Midwesterner, you know a thing or two about tenderloin sandwiches. This classic comfort food hits the spot in any season, and the art of making tenderloin sandwiches has been perfected here in Ohio. For proof of this, look no further than the famous Root Beer Stande. This retro dive-in is your […] The post The Biggest And Best Tenderloin Sandwich In The Midwest Is Right Here In Ohio appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
NBC San Diego

Giant California Sequoias Wrapped in Aluminum as Fire Nears

Firefighters wrapped the base of the world's largest tree in a fire-resistant blanket as they tried to save a famous grove of gigantic old-growth sequoias from wildfires burning Thursday in California’s rugged Sierra Nevada. The colossal General Sherman Tree in Sequoia National Park’s Giant Forest, some other sequoias, the Giant...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy