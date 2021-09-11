Osceola Times Two

Registration is required for this activity. Join us for a hike of Mt. Osceola and it's east peak, both on the NH48 list. This will be an almost-full-loop hike with a short car spot. Total distance is 9.8 miles and 2550 feet elevation gain hiked at a 'moderate' pace (expect an overall hiking time of 6-8 hours, depending on the pace of the group). This hike is suitable for people who have done similar distance and elevation in New England in the past 12 months. The leader's hiking dog, Pretzel, will be joining us. In case of emergency we ask that all participants bring a mask. Following the rescinding of restrictions by MA and NH, we note that masks are advised for unvaccinated individuals whenever 6' distancing with others cannot be maintained. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.