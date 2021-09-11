Palm Springs Air Museum to honor 9/11 victims, Cpl. Hunter Lopez

On the eve of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, local organizations are preparing to honor those who lost their lives on that fateful day… and beyond. “We’re a military aviation museum and one of the things that we can do is to honor our service members,” said Fred Bell, Vice Chairman of Palm Springs Air Museum. “(9/11) changed world history and we’ve had our citizens engaged in fighting terrorism for the last 20 years.”