Energy Industry

ExxonMobil begins certification of its natural gas

By Mella McEwen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExxonMobil is seeking to reinforce the credibility of its efforts to reduce its methane emissions, starting from operations at its Poker Lake facilities in New Mexico. The multinational oil giant is partnering with the non-profit MiQ, an independent validator, to begin the certification process for natural gas coming from its Poker Lake operations in the Permian Basin. Certified natural gas validates emissions reduction efforts and helps customers meet their emissions goals.

www.mrt.com

