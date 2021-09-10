English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “We Can’t Be Heroes of Justice”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Orphen and friends converge on one of the higher ups of Kimluck, who happens to be the father of the man Orphen recently killed. If I may be honest, I dread having to come back to this series each and every single time. This is partly because I still haven’t been able to get to the first season, but also because it’s not a particularly well done show to begin with. I have no idea if this has to do with it being a bad adaptation or the series itself being poorly written, but this episode really disappeared into its own lore, much like last time with the flashback within the flashback. I’ve been able to follow the character development stuff with Orphen and Magick and so on because those are personal things going on with people who I can at least somewhat relate to on even the smallest level. But when they start talking about the Weird Dragons and the Sword of Fangs and so on and so forth, I instantly start feeling myself tuning out, even against my will. I’m all for worldbuilding and working out a magic system, especially in a fantasy series, but there is definitely such a thing as too much in this regard. And I can only imagine how much more they’ll get into this with the last three episodes of this season.

TV SERIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO