English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “We Can’t Be Heroes of Justice”

Based on the manga series by Kumiko Saiki, the story follows our two female leads, Ai Narata and Sarasa Watanabe. Ai swears to never interact with another man ever again after being forced to graduate from her Idol group JPX4848 following a controversial incident with a male fan. Using her talents and strong desire to get away from men, Ai auditions for the exclusive all-female Kouka School of Musical and Theatrical Arts. She tried to travel incognito in order to get to the school without drawing attention, although her cover gets blown. Her fame (and associated controversy that caused her early “graduation”) preceded her upon reaching the school, consequently, this made her an outcast from the get-go. And just as she is attracted to the “cursed” sakura tree within the campus, a tall girl reached out for her ticket that got blown into one of the tree’s branches, then asked her if she could take a picture of her under the same tree. But Sarasa Watanabe, the tall girl, earned some stares when she declared her intent to become the “top star” someday (some of them include the daughter of a family of stage actors and one who passed on becoming a prima ballerina to enroll in the school). Succeeding in this particular field will involve more than just raw talent for these young girls as jealousy, deceit, and the harsh realities of show business put their mental fortitude to the test. Will Sarasa and Ai be able to rise to the top and stand on the silver bridge?…
