English Dub Review: I’m Standing on a Million Lives “We Can’t Be Heroes of Justice”

By Ben Schmidt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe episode opens with some backstory for Rice. His friend was killed when their nation fell and he thinks of it often. We go back to the orcs attacking the beach. Yusuke gets to try out his new weapon and it kills a few orcs. It’s essentially a ballista, but it fires iron bolts that can pierce orc skin. Unfortunately, Rice loses his life in the battle which causes Yusuke to shed some tears.

